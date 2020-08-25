Landon CliffordBring It OnBlake LivelyCharmedPhotosVideos

Get in the Autumn Spirit With Madewell's New Fall Arrivals

Plus score discounts with their loyalty points program.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 25, 2020 7:48 PMTags
E-comm: Madewell fall collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's beginning to look a lot like autumn at Madewell. From booties to blazers, the retailer's fall new arrivals are on point as ever. Plus, you can score discounts by signing up for Madewell's Insider program for free. One dollar equals one point, and once you spend $250 you'll receive $10 toward your next purchase. Quite the sweet deal!

So now, check out our favorite fall new arrivals below.

Bearaby x The Hyppo's Napsicle Collection Is Serving Up a Sweet Summer Treat

The Rosie Ankle Boot in Leopard Calf Hair

How fab are these leopard calf hair ankle boots? They have a super comfy footbed.

$178
Madewell

Vote Graphic Unisex Tee

Get out and vote in this artistic T. One hundred percent of its profits are donated to the American Civil Liberties Union from now through Nov. 3.

$40
Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Jean in Enmore Wash

As their name implies, these jeans with a raw hem are perfect. Shop them in standard, tall and petite sizes. 

$128
Madewell

Kickoff Trainer Sneakers in Leather and Spot Mix Calf Hair

How cool are these leather and calf hair sneakers? We love their color scheme.

$110
Madewell

The Canvas Transport Tote: Print Edition

There's no such thing as too many tote bags, and we're digging this one's print. We also love its leather straps.

$85
$72
Madewell

Dorset Blazer in Herringbone

You know its fall when the herringbone blazers hit the streets. This one has a slouchy fit for a '70s vibe.

$168
Madewell

The Winslow Knee-High Boot

You can't go wrong with a classic pair of leather knee-high boots. These have an equestrian feel and also come in brown. 

$298
Madewell

Roll-Trim Waffle Pullover Sweater in Cotton-Merino Yarn in Stripe

You can't beat the color scheme of this cotton/wool sweater. It's super '90s inspired.

$70
Madewell

Tie-Dye Puff-Sleeve Sweater

The tie-dye trend continues into fall with this puff-sleeve sweater. It's feminine yet cool.

$98
Madewell

The Medium Transport Tote: Woven Leather Edition

We love the boho feel of this woven leather tote. You can carry it with its top handles or the detachable shoulder strap. 

$188
Madewell

Up next, shop the autumn boots and booties we're falling for. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

