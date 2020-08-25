Bearaby x The Hyppo's Napsicle Collection Is Serving Up a Sweet Summer Treat

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're looking for a good way to celebrate these final weeks of summer, Bearaby has what you're looking for. They've partnered with The Hyppo, makers of delicious fruit pops, to release a collection of themed weighted blankets called The Napsicle Collection!
The Napsicle Collection is a limited-edition release of Bearaby's signature Nappers designed to match The Hyppo's new fruit pop flavors, with an aim to embrace the season's simple pleasures... and encourage everyone to stay home, relax, and enjoy two summertime classics: naps and pops. There's three limited edition Napper blankets to choose from, all drawing inspiration from The Hyppo's new ice pop flavors, which are crafted from local, seasonal ingredients. And here's the best part: no matter which stunning ombre hued blanket you choose, you'll also get all three of the limited-edition Hyppo pops as part of the bundle!
The fruit pop-inspired Napsicle Collection is available exclusively at Bearaby, starting at $259 for a 15-pound blanket weight... but they won't be available for long. Shop below to give yourself a summer treat for the senses!
Bearaby x The Hyppo Blueberry Nights Napper
Curl up and melt away your stress from under this blueberry-hued Napper, made of 100% organic cotton. Meanwhile, you can soothe your taste buds with three of The Hyppo's iced fruit pops, one of which is the namesake for this blanket. The Blueberry Nights pop is made of blueberries, lavender tea, lemon juice and evaporated cane juice. Yum.
Bearaby x The Hyppo Mango Siesta Napper
Or, maybe you can take a mid-day siesta under this sunny weighted blanket, also made of 100% organic cotton. The pop that inspired this super sweet blanket is Mango Siesta, crafted from fresh mangos, fresh mint, fresh filtered water, lime, raw cane sugar and sea salt. Can't you picture yourself in a hammock with this napper and its signature pop?
Bearaby x The Hyppo Watermelon Dreams Napper
And then there's the Watermelon Dreams weighted blanket, just begging to take you away from the everyday. And to back it up, the namesake pop made of watermelon, hibiscus tea, evaporated cane juice, lemon juice and sea salt. We can practically taste it now, especially as it helps us dream of better days ahead.
