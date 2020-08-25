Bearaby x The Hyppo's Napsicle Collection Is Serving Up a Sweet Summer Treat

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're looking for a good way to celebrate these final weeks of summer, Bearaby has what you're looking for. They've partnered with The Hyppo, makers of delicious fruit pops, to release a collection of themed weighted blankets called The Napsicle Collection!

The Napsicle Collection is a limited-edition release of Bearaby's signature Nappers designed to match The Hyppo's new fruit pop flavors, with an aim to embrace the season's simple pleasures... and encourage everyone to stay home, relax, and enjoy two summertime classics: naps and pops. There's three limited edition Napper blankets to choose from, all drawing inspiration from The Hyppo's new ice pop flavors, which are crafted from local, seasonal ingredients. And here's the best part: no matter which stunning ombre hued blanket you choose, you'll also get all three of the limited-edition Hyppo pops as part of the bundle!

The fruit pop-inspired Napsicle Collection is available exclusively at Bearaby, starting at $259 for a 15-pound blanket weight... but they won't be available for long. Shop below to give yourself a summer treat for the senses!