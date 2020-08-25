Kristen Bell's Hello Bello Launches Cleaning Wipes—and They're in Stock!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As we all know, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are two of the coolest parents on the planet. But they earned extra points with the launch of Hello Bello in 2019, a brand they co-founded with Jay McGraw and Jennifer Pullen, with a focus on offering premium and affordable baby products.
Because they believe that all babies deserve the best, Bell and Shepard wanted to ensure everything Hello Bello had to offer was approachable and crafted with the planet in mind. They didn't want parents to feel like they had to choose between their budget and what was good for their children. Instead, Hello Bello presented a new category of high-end goods that don't break the bank, made with safe and effective eco-friendly ingredients.
But their commitment to doing good doesn't end there. In addition to offering 20% off all purchases for active members of the U.S. Military and first responders, Bell and Shepard often give away diapers each week on their social media channels.
From plant-based shampoo and lotion to organic baby powder and bug spray, Hello Bello's products give parents comfort about what they're putting on their baby and bringing into their home. But now, they've expanded their product line even further with a Concentrated Laundry Detergent, Foaming Hand Soap and Surface Wipes! Better yet? They're all in stock.
So if you want to see what all the Hello Bello hype is all about, shop their new products (and some of our faves) below!
Hello Bello Surface Wipes
Do away with filth, grime, muck and even sticky ickies with these hypoallergenic plant-based wipes, with a delightful citrus scent to mask whatever mess you just made disappear. The wipes are durable and non-abrasive, so they'll work on a variety of surfaces, including high chairs and toys. Plus, they're vegan and cruelty free.
Hello Bello Foaming Hand Soap
Make hand washing fun with this premium plant-based cleanser, with ingredients powerful enough to get rid of grease and grime, but gentle enough for your kiddo's skin. In addition to being vegan and cruelty free, the formula also smells of lavender, giving you a moment of aromatherapeutic zen before the chaos begins again.
Hello Bello Hand Sanitizer
With hand sanitizer becoming an absolute must these days, you'll definitely want to stock up on this alcohol-based hand sanitizer, which comes in both spray or gel form. It's made with over 60% alcohol in line with CDC guidelines, and doesn't leave a sticky residue behind. It's perfect for when you're on-the-go, it's safe and effective, and it's vegan and cruelty free.
Hello Bello Concentrated Laundry Detergent
Ready to tackle your laundry pile? This sulfate-free laundry detergent will help you make mincemeat out of any mess, stains or stink that pile may have. The formula is low to no sudsing, with USDA Certified Organic ingredients such as soap berries and botanical extracts to get the job done. It's also hypoallergenic and fights residue, while also being safe for septic systems and safe for all washing machines. And in addition to being vegan and cruelty free, it also comes in a 100% recyclable bottle, made with 50% sustainable sugarcane resin.
Hello Bello Premium Plant-Based Lotion
Available in a variety of scents including Soft Lavender, Fresh and Clean, Apple Blossom and more, this nourishing lotion is made with organic jojoba seed oil, shea butter, and organic avocado, calendula, and cucumber to soothe even the most sensitive skin. It's non-greasy and super moisturizing, with a dermatologist tested plant-based formula that's vegan and cruelty free.
Hello Bello Organic Cotton Bodysuit Set 2PK
How cute are these? No matter which onesie set you choose (but get real, it's gotta be the set with the sloth, right?), Hello Bello's onesies are made of super-soft organic cotton with just a little bit of stretch, so your little one has room to move. Each set is available in sizing from NB to 12 months. Just make sure you wash them inside out on a gentle cycle using cold water to ensure they last.
Looking for more shopping inspo? Make sure you check out today's best sales, and if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!