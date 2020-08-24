Hollywood Reacts to Police Shooting of Wisconsin Father Jacob Blake

Celebrities from all corners of Hollywood are reacting to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot and reportedly tasered by Wisconsin police officers.

According to NBC News, Blake, 29, was seriously injured during the incident, which took place on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 23. He was rushed to a Milwaukee hospital where he was taken into surgery. His family has since confirmed that he is stable and recovering.

The Kenosha Police Department offered few details on what transpired, but confirmed the "officer-involved shooting" is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Additionally, the Wisconsin Department of Justice stated that the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul added that the district attorney's office will decide whether or not the officers will be charged.

According to civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who is representing Blake and his family, the 29-year-old was "helping to deescalate a domestic incident when police drew their weapons and tasered him," as captured on video by a witness.