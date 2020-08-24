Inside Sofia Richie's "Really Special" Birthday Getaway After Scott Disick Breakup

Sofia Richie's feeling 22.
The model and reality TV personality celebrated an early birthday with loved ones, which included her mother Diane Alexander, brother Miles Richie and her closest friends.
Some of the gal pals who joined in on the fun were Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby), Victoria Villarroel, photographer Amber Asaly, Frankie's Bikini founder Francesca Aiello and others.
A source tells E! News Sofia jet-setted off to Cabo San Lucas over the weekend, and with the help of her famous dad, her trip was made extra special. "Lionel [Richie] helped coordinate the plane and trip for Sofia, and her friends surprised her with customized '22' goodies for the house and flight," the insider shares.
"They all took celebratory shots on the way to Cabo and were dancing and having a blast on the flight," the insider adds. "Sofia's friends wanted to make it really special for her and she was so excited to get away to celebrate."
According to the source, once Sofia and her tight-knit circle landed in Mexico, the group stayed at a "private villa on the beach."
"They are planning on celebrating at the house by laying by the pool and beach with cocktails," the insider reveals. "Sofia expressed she wanted a chill birthday but wanted to be somewhere other than L.A. She just wants to drink, dance and party at the house, and is excited she's with her closest friends."
News of Sofia's birthday festivities comes less than a week after she and Scott Disick decided to break up for good. Our insider explains they briefly got in touch recently, saying, "Scott did wish her a 'happy birthday' but that was the extent of it. They aren't on speaking terms at all."
On Wednesday, Aug. 19, a separate source offered similar insight into their split.
"They have been off and on for two months. Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking," the source explained at the time.
"Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue," the source added. "He's in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time."
However, that same source pointed out that Scott and Sofia's breakup didn't affect her relationship with Kylie Jenner. Because as we reported last year, they had one "inseparable bond."
In fact, the first insider revealed that Kylie reached out to Sofia to wish her a happy birthday, saying, "They still have a close relationship and hangout from time to time."
As a separate source put it last week, "They have a lot of friends in common and they've always had fun together. Scott isn't going to stand in the way of their friendship. Kylie and Sofia have a long history and a bond. Whether or not Sofia is dating Scott, she will be friends with Kylie."
All in all, it looks like Sofia is soaking up this new chapter. She said it best, "22 feels good."