Rosalía's MAC Viva Glam Lipstick Will Make You Feel Like a "Milionària"

Rosalía's latest gig has nothing to do with music, and everything to do with beauty. Known for her daring style and playful glam, it makes sense the "Milionària" singer would dive into the world of makeup.
As a matter of fact, the global superstar is MAC Cosmetics' newest Viva Glam ambassador. And in true Rosalía fashion, she's launching one bold lipstick: the VG26, a fiery red. Plus, all of the proceeds will be donated to the brand's Viva Glam Fund, which helps those in need and supports equal rights for everyone.
"It's an honor to be the face of Viva Glam 26 and to champion a cause that is inclusive, supports individuality and gives back 100%," Rosalía said in a statement shared with E! News.
MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam VG26
Like a brightly lit flame, this red-orange lipstick shade is guaranteed to grab attention. Best of all? It's a matte formula, so you'll spend less time worrying about it smudging and more time feeling fabulous.
MAC's Director of Makeup, Baltasar González Pinel, said it best, "The incredible charisma, energy and strength of Rosalía is the perfect incarnation of this vibrant, saturated red. Taking its roots in flamenco, Rosalía's art mixes genres and emotions—it takes risks, it is full of generosity, it is pure brilliance."
