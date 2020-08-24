H&M's Huge Summer Clearout Sale Is On: Save Big, Plus Free Shipping!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you're still looking for that perfect summer outfit or you're stocking up on seasonal essentials so you're ready for next year, H&M has you covered with their huge summer clearance sale!
There's amazing markdowns on everything you can imagine, from breezy pleated skirts to dress up or down to cute and comfy lounge shorts in an array of colors, and even some plaid pants that will help you make the transition from sweats to jeans as the temperature drops. Need some hot-hued sandals? They've got that too!
But these deals won't last for long, so make sure you shop them while you can! Below, check out some of the goodies we're adding to our carts now.
H&M Pleated Skirt
Keep it easy and breezy in this calf-length pleated skirt, made of airy woven polyester with a high waist and covered elasticized waistband. It's lined, so no worries about seeing London and France, and it looks great whether you pair it with sandals or your favorite pair of sneaks.
H&M Cotton Puff-sleeved Blouse
This flowy boho blouse is also a lovely breathable addition to your end-of-summer wardrobe, made of 100% cotton to get you through the warmest days. It also has a wide neckline with narrow, covered elastic and gathers to make it look extra poufy. With 3/4 sleeves and a straight-cut hem, we recommend pairing it with your favorite piece of denim.
H&M Ribbed Camisole Top
This cami will have you looking red hot, whether you pair it with jeans, dress pants, or a straight-cut skirt. It's made of a viscose/acrylic/polyamide blend that's woven into a soft rib knit with a v-neck and narrow shoulder straps. It can even work from day to night.
H&M Ankle-length Pull-on Pants
If you're bored of your sweats but not quite ready to slip into a pair of jeans, consider these ankle-length pants your transitional fashion solution. They're made of soft jersey comprised of a poly/viscose/elastane blend, with an elasticized waistband and side pockets. And with gently-tapered legs ending at a sewn cuff all covered in plaid, you'll totally be ready for fall.
H&M Pull-on Shorts
Or, you could step into a pair of buttery-soft shorts made of softly draped viscose fabric. They're breezy and breathable, with an elasticized waistband accented with a drawstring, and side-seam pockets for stashing the stuff you need, whether you're on the run or on the couch.
H&M Short Utility Skirt
Short skirt season is still in full swing, so we recommend you make the most of it in this cotton twill mini. It features a high waist with a button-down front, and a removable belt with metal D-rings, giving you the option to swap in your own waist-cincher, or go without. Plus, it has large patch-front pockets protected by a flap.
H&M Belted Dress
If you haven't invested in a good piece of linen yet, how about starting with this knee-length dress featuring a slight flare? It's crafted of a woven viscose and linen blend, with a v-neck and sewn wrapover front, topped off with chic capped sleeves. Not only is it fully lined in satin, but it sports a concealed zipper so you don't have to ruin your perfect fit.
H&M Sandals
Stand out from the crowd in these hot pink faux leather sandals, with a durable rubber fluted outsole to keep you comfortable while you're spreading your flare all around town. They also sport adjustable heel straps with a metal buckle at the side, and faux leather insoles.
H&M+ Lace-detail Cardigan
Make the transition from summer to fall in this fine-knit cardigan, with a straight cut and dropped shoulders that lead into a chic 3/4 length sleeve. It also has lace insets for a little added visual interest, while the fabric blend is a breathable mix of polyester, viscose and a touch of stretch courtesy of elastane.
H&M Wedge-heeled Sandals
Step up your fashion game in these cute faux leather wedge-heeled sandals, with metal studs to give them a touch of edge. The ankle strap is adjustable and sports a metal buckle, while the wedge is covered in braided jute. The heel height is three inches (accounting for a little additional lift from the platform), with faux leather insoles and fluted soles.
You may not think you want a $10 avocado slicer, but 3,417 5-star Amazon reviews may prove you wrong! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!