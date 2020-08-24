Why Chrissy Teigen's Back-to-School Shopping Spree Deserves an A+

Chrissy Teigen is helping teachers get ready for the new school year.
The 34-year-old cookbook author took to Twitter on Sunday, Aug. 23 and offered to purchase items for their classrooms. "If you are a teacher in need of supplies for the upcoming school year, please drop your Amazon Wishlist here," she wrote. "I will do as many as I can!"
The Chrissy's Court star joked she wished there "was a button to add everything at once" to her shopping cart.
"It's gonna take me a long while so bear with me!" she added.
But by Monday morning, Teigen tweeted she had "cleared 50 entire lists" and that "countless extra items were purchased from lovely people just passing through."
"Will do more this week and would love to focus on struggling districts and special needs," she wrote. "Please keep posting this thread!"
She also engaged with a few teachers and parents on social media, including one that shared a copy of a school's schedule. "My god this seems SO early," Teigen wrote.
In addition, Teigen gave her followers a glimpse at the school setup she arranged for her kids and a few of their friends at her home. As fans are well aware, the Cravings author shares two children, 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles, with her husband John Legend. The proud parents also recently announced they're expecting a third child.
"Everyone get ready for .... Miss Chrissy," she tweeted alongside photos of her classroom, which featured an art station, a book wall and more. "Pregnant and here for it (I really have always wanted to be a teacher!)."
While Teigen said they are "absolutely bringing in a professional," she joked the famous family already had a few subjects covered. "I've got cooking, John's got music, grandma has…day drinking," she quipped. "It will be a great school year."