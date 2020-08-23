Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet Actually Got Married Before Selling Sunset Premiered

The heart wants what it wants...

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet couldn't wait to get married that they actually exchanged their vows before the hit Netflix show premiered.

As fans of the reality TV series know, the couple's relationship was a huge part of the season one and season two storyline.

In fact, the pair's big day was documented on Selling Sunset in the second season. The series even showed the real estate agent sell the million-dollar home she used for her venue on her wedding day.

While fans believed the two tied the knot on Oct. 12, 2019, the star's rep confirmed to People that they had a "civil union" the year before.

"Mary and Romain had a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term," Mary's rep said in a statement to the outlet.