Below Deck Mediterranean's Jessica More Reveals What's in Her Bag

On an island in the sun, Jessica More always has some fun.
Whether she's completing her duties as a stewardess or enjoying a night out on the town with her co-stars, the Below Deck Mediterranean star tries to look her best. But as it turns out, the Bravo star says her beauty routine depends on if cameras are rolling.
"On camera, I will wear a full coverage makeup like It Cosmetics CC+ foundation, a natural shade blush, Glossier Generation G lipstick and mascara," she exclusively explained to E! News. "Off camera, I just wear tinted moisturizer and lip gloss, maybe with a soft bronzer on my cheek bones. I'm pretty minimal off camera."
As for when she feels exceptional, Jessica says there's nothing better than a nice quiet day by the ocean blue water.
"I feel most beautiful after a day on the beach with a nice sun kissed glow, no makeup with salty hair," she revealed to us. Keep scrolling below to take a look inside Jessica's bag.
The Elegant Universe Book
"This is the current book in my bag! It has been satisfying my inner nerd. It just fascinates me how much is still unknown."
Glossier Generation G in Shade Cake
"The Generation G sheer matte lipstick is my second must have. I can do a bare face with this lip color and I'm set for the day. The shade looks like my natural lip color but better. Obsessed!"
Becca Cosmetics Backlight Primer
"This is amazing under makeup or used alone for a dewy finish. I use it on my eye lids to give me some life back in my face when I haven't had enough sleep."
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer
"This is my must have! I wear this every day and love the SPF and light flawless coverage."
Apple AirPods
"I don't know how I functioned before these came out. I just love how much easier it is to talk on the phone or listen to music wirelessly."
The Nue Co—Functional Fragrance
"This smell is INSTANTLY CALMING. It truly is relaxing, and I use it morning, afternoon and nighttime!"
Vaseline Pink Tin Pink Bubbly
"This is a travel must for me. It has a refreshing flavor, which I love. I use it multiple times a day and it can also double as a hand moisturizer when my hands are super dry."
Below Deck Mediterranean airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.