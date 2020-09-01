Below Deck Mediterranean's Jessica More Reveals What's in Her Bag

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

On an island in the sun, Jessica More always has some fun.

Whether she's completing her duties as a stewardess or enjoying a night out on the town with her co-stars, the Below Deck Mediterranean star tries to look her best. But as it turns out, the Bravo star says her beauty routine depends on if cameras are rolling.

"On camera, I will wear a full coverage makeup like It Cosmetics CC+ foundation, a natural shade blush, Glossier Generation G lipstick and mascara," she exclusively explained to E! News. "Off camera, I just wear tinted moisturizer and lip gloss, maybe with a soft bronzer on my cheek bones. I'm pretty minimal off camera."

As for when she feels exceptional, Jessica says there's nothing better than a nice quiet day by the ocean blue water.

"I feel most beautiful after a day on the beach with a nice sun kissed glow, no makeup with salty hair," she revealed to us. Keep scrolling below to take a look inside Jessica's bag.