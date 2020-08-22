Paris Hilton Shares Insight About the "Torture" She Suffered as a Teenager

Paris Hilton is ready to tell her story.

The 39-year-old socialite recently opened up to People about her boarding school experience and the alleged "torture" she suffered there as a teenager.

"I buried my truth for so long," the star told the publication, before discussing her time at the Provo Canyon School in Utah in the late '90s. "But I'm proud of the strong woman I've become. People might assume everything in my life came easy to me, but I want to show the world who I truly am."

Paris explained that she enjoyed the New York City nightlife as a 17-year-old old. At the time, she was living at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel with her parents, Rick and Kathy Hilton, and younger siblings, Nicky, 36, Barron, 30, and Conrad, 26.

"It was so easy to sneak out and go to clubs and parties," Paris reminisced. "My parents were so strict that it made me want to rebel. They'd [punish me] by taking away my cell phone, taking away my credit card, but it didn't work. I would still go out on my own."