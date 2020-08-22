John Travolta and His Daughter Ella Honor Kelly Preston One Month After Her Death

Kelly Preston's legacy lives on.

That saying couldn't be more true after John Travolta and his 20-year-old daughter Ella Travolta paid tribute to the late star on Friday, Aug. 21.

Taking to Instagram for the first time since his wife's passing, the Grease alum shared a heartwarming video that showed him and Ella doing something Kelly loved.

"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma," John captioned his post. "One of Kelly's favorite things, dancing with me."

The short clip highlighted the special moment between the actor and his daughter swaying to slow music. At one point, John twirled Ella and they both smiled from ear-to-ear.

It's been one month since Kelly passed away at the age of 57 after battling breast cancer. At the time, the Saturday Night Fever alum confirmed the news about his wife of nearly three decades.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," John shared on Instagram on Sunday, July 12.