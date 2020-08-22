Golden State KillerLori LoughlinRachel McAdamsSelling SunsetPhotosVideos

Jack Sherman, Former Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist, Dead at 64

Rock 'n' Roll has lost a legend. Jack Sherman, former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist, has passed away at the age of 64. Read the special tribute the band shared in his honor.

By Alyssa Morin Aug 22, 2020 4:42 PMTags
MusicDeathTributeCelebrities
Jack ShermanJim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Rock 'n' Roll has lost a legend.

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist, Jack Sherman, has died. He was 64 years old.

The band confirmed the news on Friday, Aug. 21, on social media with a special tribute to the late star. "We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed," a statement read.

"Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA," the band shared, adding, "He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform."

As the Red Hot Chili Peppers mentioned, Jack was best known as the second guitarist. He played on their debut album, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and co-wrote a chunk of their second album, Freaky Styley.

Jack replaced founding member, Hillel Slovak, in December 1983. However, his time as a Red Hot Chili Pepper only lasted a little over a year, as Hillel rejoined the band in early 1985.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

After playing for the band, Jack found himself working alongside Bob Dylan for his 1986 album Knocked Out Loaded.

By 1989, Jack was a comeback for the Red Hot Chili Peppers and provided background vocals on for a few songs on their 1989 album Mother's Milk.

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Ripa & Her Kids Hilariously Recreate 17-Year-Old Vacation Photo

2

Sofia Vergara Addresses Controversial Ellen DeGeneres Clips

3
Exclusive

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are "No Longer Speaking" After Breakup

Related: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

At this time, it's unknown what Jack's cause of death was. It's also unclear if a public or private memorial service will be held in his honor.

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Ripa & Her Kids Hilariously Recreate 17-Year-Old Vacation Photo

2

Sofia Vergara Addresses Controversial Ellen DeGeneres Clips

3
Exclusive

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are "No Longer Speaking" After Breakup

4

Candace Cameron Bure Subtly Reacts to Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence

5

JoJo Siwa Receives Jaw-Dropping Makeover From James Charles