Jack Sherman, Former Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist, Dead at 64

Rock 'n' Roll has lost a legend.

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist, Jack Sherman, has died. He was 64 years old.

The band confirmed the news on Friday, Aug. 21, on social media with a special tribute to the late star. "We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed," a statement read.

"Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA," the band shared, adding, "He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform."

As the Red Hot Chili Peppers mentioned, Jack was best known as the second guitarist. He played on their debut album, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and co-wrote a chunk of their second album, Freaky Styley.

Jack replaced founding member, Hillel Slovak, in December 1983. However, his time as a Red Hot Chili Pepper only lasted a little over a year, as Hillel rejoined the band in early 1985.