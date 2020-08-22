Golden State KillerLori LoughlinRachel McAdamsSelling SunsetPhotosVideos

The Society's Kathryn Newton and Gideon Adlon Sound Off on ''Gut Punch" Series Cancellation

Netflix abruptly decided against moving forward with a second season of the teen drama due to production constraints caused by the pandemic.

The Society, Olivia Nikkanen, Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Rachel Keller, Salena Qureshi, Jack MulhernRich Fury/Getty Images

Fans of The Society are lamenting its sudden cancellation. 

On Friday, Aug. 21, news broke that Netflix abruptly decided against moving forward with a second season of the teen drama due to production constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to actresses Kathryn Newton and Gideon Adlon, the script was completed and the cast was preparing to begin filming in just a matter of weeks before Netflix pulled the plug. 

"I just got the news this morning and I'm heartbroken, so heartbroken," Kathryn said in an Instagram Live video alongside her co-star. "#SaveTheSociety is trending worldwide and I couldn't be prouder."

Gideon, who is the 23-year-old daughter of actress Pamela Adlon, added, "It's definitely a bit of a gut punch, but like our creator told us today, 'Our show is there. You can watch it all the time. It's not going away and we're not going away.'"

She continued, "It's a big bummer, but this is the way things work sometimes. We have no control over it." 

Acknowledging The Society's massive fandom, Gideon then reminded viewers that there is "so much more" happening around the world.

"I can't believe how many people loved our show," Kathryn remarked, "So thank you for watching it and falling in love with our characters."

The Society also starred Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth, Jose Julian, Alexander MacNicoll, Toby Wallace and Rachel Keller

Keep up with all the latest renewed, canceled, and final season TV news below. 

Netflix
Canceled: The Society (Netflix)

Netflix renewed the teen drama in July 2019, but no new scripts had been finished. Due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of production dates and cast availability, the streamer had to let go to the popular show. 

Netflix
Canceled: I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix)

The Netflix drama was quietly renewed for a second season and then canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which would have made filming complicated and costly. 

Phillip Caruso/Hulu
Canceled: High Fidelity (Hulu)

Hulu has said goodbye to the Zoe Kravitz-starring adaptation after one season. 

Hulu
Renewed: Taste the Nation (Hulu)

Padma Lakshmi will be back to make us all hungry in a season two! 

Hulu
Renewed: Love, Victor (Hulu)

Hulu has ordered a second season of the Love, Simon follow up. 

Freeform
Canceled: Siren (Freeform)

Freeform has canceled the mermaid drama after three seasons. 

CW
Renewed: Stargirl (The CW)

Not only has Stargirl been renewed for a second season, but it's officially making the move from DC Universe to The CW. 

Amazon
Renewed: The Boys (Amazon)

The anti-superhero drama will return for a season three on Amazon Prime Video. 

Jackson Davis for Netflix
Renewed: Outer Banks (Netflix)

The Netflix summer hit will return for a second season. 

Netflix
Ending: Dead To Me (Netflix)

The Netflix comedy will return for a third and final season. 

Christopher Saunders / Amazon Studios
Renewed: Hunters (Amazon)

Amazon's nazi-hunting show will return for a second season. 

Netflix
Renewed and Ending: The Crown (Netflix)

The original plan was to end with season five, but now creator Peter Morgan has changed his mind and the series will end after its sixth season, starring Imelda Staunton

Netflix
Ending: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Sabrina's chilling adventures will end after the upcoming fourth season on Netflix. 

The CW
Canceled: Katy Keene (The CW)

The CW has said goodbye to Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene after one season.

Mike Yarish/Netflix
Ending: The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed the comedy for a third and final season.

Netflix
Renewed: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Netflix renewed Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age show for a second season.

NBC
Canceled: Council of Dads (NBC)

NBC has opted to disband the council after one season.

Netflix
Renewed and Ending: Lucifer (Netflix)

Despite previously announcing season five would be the final one for this Tom Ellis drama, Lucifer will return for a sixth—and final—season.

NBC
Renewed: Manifest (NBC)

NBC's big plane mystery is taking off for a third season. 

ABC
Canceled: The Baker and the Beauty (ABC)

This love story is unfortunately over for now.

ABC
Renewed: For Life (ABC)

ABC is in for a season two with this legal drama. 

NBC
Renewed: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Jane Levy and her musical superpowers will return for a second season on NBC. 

NBC
Canceled: Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC)

The hunt is over for this NBC drama.

NBC
Canceled: Perfect Harmony (NBC)

Anna Camp and Bradley Whitford's musical comedy has had it swan song after just one season.

A&E
Canceled: Live PD (A&E)

This reality series hosted by Dan Abrams was canceled after weeks of protests around the world in the wake of George Floyd's death while in police custody.

Paramount Network
Canceled: Cops (Paramount Network)

The long-running reality show following police officers on the job has been canceled by Paramount Network.

Hulu
Canceled: Reprisal (Hulu)

Just one season for the drama starring Abigail Spencer on Hulu.

Hulu
Canceled: Harlots (Hulu)

Say goodbye to Harlots, it won't return for a fourth season.

Fox
Renewed: Prodigal Son (Fox)

Fox signed up for a second season of its serial killer drama. 

ABC
Canceled: Single Parents (ABC)

There won't be a third season for this comedy starring Taran Killam and Leighton Meester.

Season one of The Society is streaming now on Netflix. 

