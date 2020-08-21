Candace Cameron Bure Subtly Reacts to Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence

Candace Cameron Bure is surely keeping Lori Loughlin in her thoughts as she faces her future behind bars.

After a federal judge sentenced the actress to two months in prison for her role in the infamous college admissions scheme on Friday, Aug. 21, Lori's Fuller House co-star took to social media with a subtle reaction to the news.

When an Instagram user commented on a post, "They should have 4 years each for the college kids that should have gotten in - ugh," Candace simply responded with a sad face emoji.

Lori's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is facing five months in prison. Additionally, he has been ordered to complete two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine. Lori will also serve two years of supervised release, but only has to complete 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine.

Since her arrest in March 2019, Lori's onscreen family has said they are actively supporting her behind the scenes.