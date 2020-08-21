Selling Sunset's Davina Potratz Reveals Her Status With the $75 Million House & Chrishell Stause

Selling Sunset's Davina Potratz is this close to selling that $75 million home.

For an exclusive chat with E! News, the famed real estate agent and broker gave an update on home developer Adnan Sen's luxury estate, which she's been trying to sell since season two of the Netflix hit. According to Davina, she's currently pursuing a promising lead thanks to Selling Sunset co-star Maya Vander.

"This is brand new information," Davina relayed to E! "So, Maya actually has an interested client, who's seriously considering it."

And, while Adnan was seen grilling Davina in season three for not making a sale on his lavish abode, the Selling Sunset star revealed they still have a good working relationship.

"Adnan has shown me another property of his that's $39 million," she added. "So, Maya's client is considering the $75 million house and the other property. They're looking at both right now as we speak."