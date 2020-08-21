BTS Dishes on "Dynamite" & the VMAs: Hear From Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook!

K-pop hits Daily Pop!

BTS is back and bigger than ever! The global superstars just released their very first English-language single "Dynamite," along with an accompanying music video that may or may not have already broken the record for the biggest premiere in YouTube history. To dish on the new track as well as their upcoming performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook all stopped by Daily Pop on Friday, Aug. 21.

After an enthusiastic greeting from the entire group, V told E! co-host Carissa Culiner that they decided to make "Dynamite" fully English because "the vibe of the song really shined through when sung in English."

The impressive choreography on display in the music video becomes even more impressive given how quickly the boys were able to get it down: "two days!" BTS shouted, with RM dubbing V as the "fastest" learner.

J-Hope added, "I think we practiced for about two to three weeks, but it took us about two days to get the choreography down."