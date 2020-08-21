Kourtney Kardashian Sounds Off on Scott Disick Rehab Leak in All-New KUWTK Preview

The news of Scott Disick's stay at a Colorado rehab facility—and his subsequent departure following what his family says was a leaked photo of him there—hits Calabasas in this brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek.

"I heard that Scott went to rehab by seeing it online," Kim Kardashian tells the cameras in the above clip. "And it looks like someone at the facility leaked a photo of him. And I feel really bad for him."

Kim can be seen discussing the matter in a phone call with Kourtney Kardashian, who describes what's happening to her ex and the father of her children as "really, really so awful."

"They leaked his actual conversations, like, with the therapist," Kourtney reveals.

In an attempt to understand how an alleged breach like this could've happened, Kim asks if Scott was in group therapy with other patients.

"No. He's only been just him and the therapist," Kourtney clarifies. "He said he's never been more betrayed in his life. And he is packing and he's definitely coming home but he's really upset, especially [because] he was going to work on himself and like, his traumas."