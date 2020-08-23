"Prince of Heartbreak" Trevor Daniel Reveals Selena Gomez's Advice For Pushing Forward

When Selena Gomez wants to join your song, you know it's a good one.

And that's exactly what happened with Trevor Daniel and his track "Past Life." While it's been quiet the year from Trevor —he released his debut album Nicotine in March and landed his first spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Falling"—but 2020 got a little bit sweeter with one text: Selena wanted to be part of the "Past Life" remix—and sent over the vocals to prove it.

Wandering through an airport when the message came through, "I was excited to hear it and she sounded great, of course," the 25-year-old exclusively shared with E! News. "I was just pacing back and forth. I was super hyped, calling everybody on my team. It was really cool."

To say the least. Back in 2017, after Hurricane Harvey devastated his hometown in Texas, Trevor decided to head to L.A. with just a duffle bag of clothes and his music equipment. Fast forward and now he FaceTimes with Selena, the duo bonding virtually while they worked on the track amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.