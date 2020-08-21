See Kelly Ripa and Her Kids Hilariously Recreate Their 17-Year-Old Vacation Photo

Kids, they grow up so fast.

Kelly Ripa reminded her followers how much her children have grown by sharing then-and-now photos of her crew on Instagram.

The posted consisted of two side-by-side pictures—one from 2003 and one from 2020. In the first photo, Kelly could be seen holding her youngest son Joaquin Consuelos, who is now 17, in her lap when he was a baby. The picture also featured her two older kids—Michael Consuelos, 23, and Lola Consuelos, 19—during their childhood years. When fans swiped over to the second photo, they saw the famous family members recreating the same poses in present day. Kelly joked "objects may appear larger" in the second shot.

Her husband, Mark Consuelos, seemed to enjoy the trip down memory lane.

"Like it was yesterday," the 49-year-old Riverdale actor wrote in the comments section along with a series of heart emojis.

The 49-year-old morning show host also quipped the look on her face in both pictures was "the same."