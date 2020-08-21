The Flash, Batwoman and More: How To Find All the TV Content at DC FanDome

The first part of DC FanDome is almost here!
The epic virtual event is essentially a Comic-Con just for DC, which includes panels for many of your favorite shows and most highly anticipated movies, with appearances from over 300 stars over many hours of content. It's actually so many hours of content that what was originally one 24-hour event is now being split into two different events, and we're here to help you figure out where to find all the TV content your superhero-loving heart has been missing over these past few months.
"Hall of Heroes" panels begin Saturday, Aug. 22, starting at 10 a.m. PT with Wonder Woman 1984 and will run for eight hours straight, repeating two more times within 24 hours. Then, on Sept.12, fans can create their own timeline of all the other content offered during FanDome to watch whenever they want over a 24-hour period on any device.
While a few TV shows will be making appearances during Hall of Heroes, most TV panels will be featured during the Sept. 12 event.
Here's exactly where you can find all the TV content throughout FanDome!
Hall of Heroes - Aug. 22
Multiverse 101: 11:15 a.m.
Remember when last year's Arrowverse crossover fully destroyed the Multiverse and created a new multiverse, and you were totally confused? Allow DC Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee, Warner Bros. executive Walter Hamada, and DCTV mega-producer Greg Berlanti to break it down for you.
The Flash: 2:54 p.m.
While the movie version of The Flash gets a panel earlier in the day, Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and their Flash TV costars will be talking season seven and finally getting Iris out of that mirror. An extended version of this panel will be available on Sept. 12.
Titans: 3:50 p.m.
Stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop and more will talk season three of the DC Universe drama, which promises to be the biggest season yet. An extended version of this panel will be available on Sept. 12.
Explore the Multiverse - Sept. 12
All panels available any time between 10 a.m. on Sept. 12 and 10 a.m. on Sept. 13
Batwoman
New Batwoman Javicia Leslie joins her new cast and executive producers for a discussion and a sneak peek at the new season.
Black Lightning
The cast of the CW drama, including Cress Williams, China Anne McClain and Naffessa Williams, gather to pay homage to the '90s, and perhaps do some teasing of season four.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
The cast and producers of the Arrowverse's wackiest show, including Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe and more gather to talk favorite past moments and what might be coming up in season six.
DC's Stargirl
Stargirl creator Geoff Johns joins Brec Bassinger and more cast members for some inside scoop on that epic season one finale showdown.
Doom Patrol
Matt Bomer and more stars of the wild DC Universe show do a deep dive into the "world's strangest heroes."
Harley Quinn
Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches and more stars and producers break down the most "f@#king outrageous" moments of the show.
Lucifer
Prepare for a blooper reel and a clip from the upcoming musical episode in this panel, featuring the showrunners of the Netflix series.
Pennyworth
The stars and executive producers of the Epix drama spill on creating Alfred Pennyworth's backstory and share a few secrets about the new season.
Superman & Lois
Jim Lee talks to showrunner Todd Helbing and stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch about the new CW show, which premieres in January. He also teaches them how to draw the Superman symbol.
The Flash
In an extended version of the panel that premiered during Hall of Heroes, the cast and producers of The Flash debut a trailer for season seven and a first look at some DVD special features.
Titans
An extended version of the panel that premiered during Hall of Heroes, the cast offers a preview of the next season.
Other major non-TV panels include Wonder Woman 1984, The Snyder cut of Justice League, The Flash (the movie), Aquaman, The Batman, and more.
You can find the full schedule and info on how to watch at schedule.dcfandome.com.