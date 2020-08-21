Taylor Swift's Surprise Cameo in Selena Gomez's Cooking Show Is the Sweetest Treat

What are friends for, if not to make surprise cameos in your new HBO Max series?
The one and only Taylor Swift pops in to see what's cooking with Selena Gomez on the latest episode of her at-home culinary show, Selena + Chef. The pop star turned aspiring cook is getting a lesson from acclaimed chef Roy Choi when she FaceTimes Taylor to show off the fruits of her labor.
"Dude, look," Selena tells Taylor, "I wanted to show you."
The folklore singer responds, "Oh my god, what is that?" as Roy explains they've whipped up a Korean barbecue Texas breakfast taco. "If you don't send me the recipe, we're going to have words," Taylor teases her longtime bestie. "I want to be served that."
Taylor adds, "I'm very jealous of your whole setup and the fact that you guys are cooking together is pretty great. I'm really envious." (Same, TBH.)
It seems Taylor's even asked Selena to take up cooking as a hobby, remarking, "I'm so proud of you. Do you know how long I've been waiting for you to become obsessed with cooking?"
The A-listers then exchange "I love you's" before hanging up the phone.
Selena then tells her grandparents, who are eager to dig into the meal, "She's like my big cooking person. It's a very big deal that I'm learning how to cook."
Each episode of the series stars a different master chef, who joins Selena remotely to tackle a variety of cuisines. During an Aug. 5 panel about Selena + Chef, the 28-year-old said the opportunity has helped improve her pandemic blues.
"...life gives me so many different challenges, and I just really thought this would be something light-hearted, because I was getting definitely down," Selena said. "I know that there is a lot going on—and of course there's more important things going on—but this was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile."
You can watch the clip right here.
Selena + Chef is streaming now on HBO Max.