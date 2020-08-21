Selling SunsetKhloe & TristanNordstrom SalePhotosVideos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend List Their $24 Million Home as They Prepare for Baby No. 3

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are selling their family home in Beverly Hills for an impressive $24 million as they prepare to welcome baby No. 3.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are saying goodbye to the home where they enjoyed their first years as a family. 

The A-list couple put their Beverly Hills home on the market this week. Per the listing, Chrissy and John are asking for $23,950,000 for the stylish house, which has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Future owners of the contemporary residence will be able to enjoy expansive views of the hillside, a kitchen with top of the line appliances, a backyard that is to die for and more chic upgrades that Chrissy and John made since purchasing the house nearly five years ago. 

What's more is that the homeowners will be able to brag that they live in the same place Rihanna once called home. Chrissy and John bought the mansion from the singer for $14 million back in 2015. 

It's unclear where the stars will move to next, as the home they recently purchased in West Hollywood is going to largely be used as a set for Chrissy's cooking show, according to Variety

But with a third baby on the way, one can assume that they're on the hunt for a home large enough to fit their growing family, as well as Chrissy's mom.

To see what nearly $24 million can buy you, check out the photos below!

Zillow
Grand Entrance

With an open living space and 33 foot ceilings this home screams luxury from the first step in the door. 

Zillow
Netflix and Chill

A large living room and TV space makes for a nice night at home. All that's missing is a bucket of popcorn!

Zillow
Cravings

As celebrities and chefs, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are known to throw quite the dinner party, so it makes sense that the duo would have a luxurious dining room.

Zillow
Baby Grand

One could imagine John  sitting at his piano and serenading Chrissy as their friends watched with admiration and perhaps a bit of envy. 

Zillow
Views

If the view alone wasn't a selling point then the brass and concrete fireplace, balcony, glam room and newly designed closets will seal the deal.

Zillow
Heart of the Home

Fans of Chrissy more than likely recognize this living space, as it's where she and her family typically are when she posts videos or pictures to her Instagram Stories. 

And if Chrissy is reading this: Maya Vander from Selling Sunset has offered to help you find your next home!

