RuPaul Has Some Notes for the Queens in RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue Sneak Peek

Drag Race is heading to Vegas, and while it's not a competition this time, the stakes are still high.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue is the newest addition to the franchise, and it follows a handful of fan fave queens as they put together their brand new Las Vegas residency, RuPaul's Drag Race Live! The stage even looks like the Drag Race workroom, and fans of the series will definitely recognize some songs.

In a first look exclusive to E! News, RuPaul comes to watch the show for the first time and he's got some notes. A lot of notes. There are missed cues, misread jokes, and one girl who's still not off book, despite the show opening in less than two weeks.

"People love Drag Race, the television show," he says. "Will we be able to translate that same excitement into a live show? It's a crap shoot, pun intended."