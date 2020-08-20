Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Shared a Small Glimpse Inside Their New Home

It may not be a house tour, but this is certainly a royal start.

Ever since news broke in July that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into a new home in the Santa Barbara area, royal watchers have been hoping to see a glimpse inside the private property.

Luckily, they may have gotten their wish when the couple participated in a virtual chat on Aug. 17.

In a new video, The Queen's Commonwealth Trust joined The Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well as a group of young leaders to discuss social media and the role of the online world as a force for good.

But when Prince Harry and Meghan were chatting, some eyes went straight to the home décor which included a fireplace, indoor plant and statue of a cross.

While it may not be much, it's certainly a rare glimpse into a couple that continues to raise their toddler Archie Harrison away from the public eye.