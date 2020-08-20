Watch Jennifer Garner Prove She's a Schitt's Creek Superfan During Virtual Reunion With the Cast

Related : Our Favorite Moments From "Schitt's Creek"

Love Schitt's Creek? You're not alone.

Superfan Jennifer Garner hosted a virtual sit-down interview with the show's stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy—and let's just say, it was simply the best.

From sharing the moment during David Rose (Dan) and Patrick Brewer's (Noah Reid) wedding that brought her to tears to discussing Alexis Rose's (Annie) character development over the course of the six seasons, Jennifer covered a lot of ground with the cast. She also asked about the evolution of Moira Rose's (Catherine) vocabulary and discussed fans' comparisons between the Rose family matriarch and her own character on Alias.

"People have made kind of a reference that my character in Alias Sydney Bristow goes on to be Moira Rose because we wear so many of the same wigs," Jennifer said. "And I really dig that."

Of course, they also talked about the series finale. At one point, Garner looked back at how she felt when Alias ended and started to cry, noting she's still never seen the final episode because goodbyes are so hard.

"I actually imagine the Roses are still living somewhere," Catherine added on the topic. "Even though I played one of them, I think they're going on without us."