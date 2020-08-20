Watch Jennifer Garner Prove She's a Schitt's Creek Superfan During Virtual Reunion With the Cast

Love Schitt's Creek? You're not alone.
Superfan Jennifer Garner hosted a virtual sit-down interview with the show's stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy—and let's just say, it was simply the best.
From sharing the moment during David Rose (Dan) and Patrick Brewer's (Noah Reid) wedding that brought her to tears to discussing Alexis Rose's (Annie) character development over the course of the six seasons, Jennifer covered a lot of ground with the cast. She also asked about the evolution of Moira Rose's (Catherine) vocabulary and discussed fans' comparisons between the Rose family matriarch and her own character on Alias.
"People have made kind of a reference that my character in Alias Sydney Bristow goes on to be Moira Rose because we wear so many of the same wigs," Jennifer said. "And I really dig that."
Of course, they also talked about the series finale. At one point, Garner looked back at how she felt when Alias ended and started to cry, noting she's still never seen the final episode because goodbyes are so hard.
"I actually imagine the Roses are still living somewhere," Catherine added on the topic. "Even though I played one of them, I think they're going on without us."
Overall, Jennifer called Schitt's Creek "the perfect pandemic splurge."
"The Roses' time in the town of Schitt's Creek, living in these two just claustrophobic hotel rooms, mirrors the world's collective experience of quarantine—going from endless travel, work, kids going all different directions, to being forced into having to deal with each other and nothing but each other," she explained. "As Alexis said, we went a year without seeing each other. What starts as a fish-out-of-water comedy finishes as a homey, family connection—connections are everything—love letter to the silver linings. And that's why I think it's feeling so especially great right now."
As she put it at the conclusion of the talk, "By the end, they certainly do make you believe that a little time stuck together with people you love—even if you drive each other nuts now and then—is a pretty worthwhile way to stop and spend your life. And I'm grateful for that."
Jennifer isn't the only one to give Schitt's Creek high praise. The popular Pop TV series, which aired its final episode in April, earned 15 Emmy nominations this year, including a nod in the Outstanding Comedy Series category.
Watch the video to see the interview.