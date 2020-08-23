Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Bored in the house and they're in the house bored?

That seems to be the motto for some stars this week as more than a few decided to shake up their looks by dyeing their hair.

Kaia Gerber decided to "punk" up her style by going for a bold color (and she did it herself!), while new father Joe Jonas was a sucker for a platinum blonde change. And Gigi Hadid, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, also showed off a dark 'do in a stunning selfie.

Plus, Cassie and a Real Housewives of Orange County star both took to social media to open up about their fitness journeys, documenting their respective processes over the last several months.

Finally, in one of the oddest transformations we've documented, the last standing Blockbuster store has transitioned into the nostalgic vacation truly worth renting (and possibly paying a late fee for).