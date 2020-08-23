Golden State KillerLori LoughlinRachel McAdamsSelling SunsetPhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Joe Jonas and Kaia Gerber debuted bold new 'dos while Cassie and a Real Housewife detailed their health journeys.

By Tierney Bricker Aug 23, 2020 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHairWeight LossCelebritiesFeaturesTransformation
Related: Gigi Hadid Reveals First Glimpse of Her Baby Bump

Bored in the house and they're in the house bored?

That seems to be the motto for some stars this week as more than a few decided to shake up their looks by dyeing their hair.

Kaia Gerber decided to "punk" up her style by going for a bold color (and she did it herself!), while new father Joe Jonas was a sucker for a platinum blonde change. And Gigi Hadid, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, also showed off a dark 'do in a stunning selfie. 

Plus, Cassie and a Real Housewives of Orange County star both took to social media to open up about their fitness journeys, documenting their respective processes over the last several months.  

Finally, in one of the oddest transformations we've documented, the last standing Blockbuster store has transitioned into the nostalgic vacation truly worth renting (and possibly paying a late fee for). 

photos
Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising transformations of the week...

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Ripa & Her Kids Hilariously Recreate 17-Year-Old Vacation Photo

2

Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: See Kristen Wiig's Cheetah Costume

3

Look Back on the Best Celebrity Photobombs of All-Time

Instagram/Alex Fine
Cassie

In a long post on Almost Home, her husband Alex Fine's fitness blog, the singer opened up about her health journey, revealing she had lost 30 pounds eight months after giving birth to daughter Frankie in December 2019.

"I gained a total of 60lbs," she detailed. "Yes! I thoroughly enjoyed my pregnancy lol. I lost 20lbs within the first couple of weeks which I was told was normal and then another 10 gradually over the next 2-3 weeks."

But when she was 15 pounds away from her pre-baby weight, Cassie unexpectedly gained weight. "After a few weeks of bloodwork I found out that I had something called postpartum thyroiditis," she explained.

Wanting to prevent the condition from worsing, she switched to an autoimmune diet, admitting, "the next 3 months following were confusing and depressing to say the least."

Ultimately, the process became about way more than losing weight. "It was about being happy, feeling good and not developing a disorder I've never heard of," Cassie wrote. And with the help of Alex, a personal trainer, and developing consistent workout and diet habits, the 33-year-old stated, "Today I'm in better shape than I was before the baby. I honestly don't think I've ever been in this good of shape."

Instagram/Emily Simpson
Emily Simpson

The Real Housewives of Orange County star got real about her weight loss odyssey in an Instagram post.

"It's been a JOURNEY to get to this point right here," Simpson wrote. "Ups and downs. Gains and losses. Currently 16 pounds down. Body fat percentage 10% lower than last year. And no longer categorized as 'obese.'"

In the lengthy caption, the 44-year-old also revealed her plans to remove her breast implants and that she had said goodbye to her hair extensions. 

"I feel lighter. Free," the mother-of-five shared. "And Maybe someday I'll be brave enough to share the "Before" photo with you all ... until then make YOU a priority."

Airbnb
Blockbuster

Please be kind, rewind and leave a five-star rating after your stay.

The last remaining Blockbuster has been turned into an Airbnb experience, offering the ultimate '90s-themed vacation. The one-of-a-kind rental is located in Bend, Oregon, offering amenities like free snacks, huge TVs, and, of course, a VCR for up to four guests. 

Unfortunately, the world's final Blockbuster will only be available for three individual, one-night reservations on September 18, 19 and 20, though the price can't be beat.

"It's only $4 for the night, a penny more than what you would spend for a new release," the store's manager Sandi Harding told CNN.

Instagram
Gigi Hadid

The supermodel is talking a walk on the darker side.

The mommy-to-be had her millions of followers abuzz when she debuted brown locks on her Instagram Story. Hadid's typically blonde hair was pulled back in a ponytail and she sported a striped button-up and tank.

It's unclear if the brunette 'do is here to stay or if it's simply a result of the filter she used. Either way, the 25-year-old, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, can clearly rock any look she goes for.

Instagram/Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber

Another day, another model debuting a new look on social media.

The 18-year-old, who dyed her hair platinum blonde in June, once again changed up her locks, showing off pink highlights on Instagram.

"pink is punk," Gerber captioned the selfie, directing her followers to go to her IGTV to see the virtual transformation go down under the remote guidance of hairstylist Guido Palau.

"thank you @guidopalau for entertaining my hair adventures in quarantine, I have a new appreciation for your craft," she captioned the seven-minute video. "sparing you guys the full hour it took to get to this color, but here's a clip of my attempt!"

Instagram
Joe Jonas

What a man gotta do...except change up his 'do after becoming a dad? 

The singer took to his Instagram Stories to debut his newly bleached blonde hair just weeks after welcoming his first child, daughter Willa, with Sophie Turner

No word yet on whether or not Turner is a sucker for this platinum style. 

 

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Ripa & Her Kids Hilariously Recreate 17-Year-Old Vacation Photo

2

Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: See Kristen Wiig's Cheetah Costume

3

Look Back on the Best Celebrity Photobombs of All-Time

4

Paris Hilton Shares Insight About the "Torture" She Suffered as a Teen

5

Lauren Conrad Speaks Out After James Charles Shades Her Beauty Brand