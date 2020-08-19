Supernatural and More TV Shows Resume Production Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

The boys are back in town and ready to reach the finish line.

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles are officially back on set in Vancouver to film the final two episodes of Supernatural, as confirmed by the Instagram account for the show's beloved Tape Ball (which is a ball of the tape used to mark actors' spots on set). A new pic shows Sam and Dean back in the bunker at a safe distance from the masked ball of tape.

"When their Covid test results come in before yours," the caption reads, with hashtags including #backatit and #wearamask.

When production on the CW drama had to shut down in March, there were only two episodes left to film in the entire series. The final seven episodes (five of which were already produced) were moved to the fall schedule and will premiere Oct. 8. Supernatural will be the only show from the CW's regular fall line-up to air this fall, as all other premieres have been pushed to January.