Gold Rush Miner Jesse Goins Dead at 60

Discovery is mourning the loss of a familiar face.

Jesse Goins, a miner who appeared on the network's Gold Rush franchise, has passed away. He was 60.

"We are absolutely heartbroken to hear about Jesse Goins' death," Discovery said in a statement to E! News. "Our hearts and prayers go out to his family."

According to Variety, Jesse was on set for Gold Rush in Colorado when he was discovered unconscious by another crew member on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The miner was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The publication reports that Jesse's brother Larry Goins also confirmed the news in a social media post.

"Jesse loved his Gold Rush family," Larry wrote. "I could never find the words to express how grateful to Dave Turin and the guys for the love they showed him. And for sharing and making sure the Lord and the Gospel was a big part of his daily life. He was in such a good place because of this. Love you guys."