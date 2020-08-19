RHONY Sneak Peek: Sonja Morgan's Speech Is Interrupted By, You Guessed It, Ramona Singer

Not even Ramona Singer will derail Sonja Morgan's special night.
In this exclusive clip from tomorrow, Aug. 20's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Sonja celebrates the launch of her fashion line at Century 21. However, in typical RHONY fashion, Sonja's speech is almost immediately interrupted by Ramona's phone.
"So, I just want to say, I never thought I'd say this, but I'm actually humbled," the 56-year-old Bravo star starts off before a phone ringing cuts her off.
Things only get more awkward when Ramona struggles to silence her phone and the entire crowd remains dead quiet.
In order to save the day, Sonja swoops in and quips, "She doesn't even know how to use her phone, Ramona."
Further interrupting the speech, Ramona informs her best friend that she's texted her caller, "Sorry can't talk now."
Of course, Sonja goes on to playfully roast her gal pal for her busy social schedule.
"I know, you got a hot date tonight, I know," Sonja states into the microphone. "But they're just friends. They're just friends. Just a friend. Corner table, truffles up the chicken's ass."
Could this be Ramona's revenge for Sonja and Dorinda Medley interrupting her speech last season? Who knows.
Thankfully, Sonja is able to get her speech back on course and graciously thanks everyone who has supported her.
"So, anyhow, it's been a long haul! You believed in me and you believe in me," she states. "And now, let me mention my family—Dorinda, Luann [de Lesseps] Ramona—who have been with me every step of the way."
After poking fun at her never-released toaster oven, Sonja wins over the crowd.
"She's glowing tonight," co-star Leah McSweeney remarks in a confessional. "There's something different about Sonja tonight that I've never seen before. There's this twinkle in her eyes. I'm just very happy for her."
Speaking of Leah, Sonja thanks her new gal pal and credits the new Housewife as her "muse."
Dorinda puts it perfectly when she says they've "come a long way since the fashion show."
Watch the exclusive RHONY clip above!
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m on Bravo!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)