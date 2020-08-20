Devin Kirtz's New Single "Best Friends" Is the Self-Love Anthem You Need To Hear

World, meet Devin Kirtz: The Argentinian-American pop-soul artist whose unconventional start as a professional soccer player led to a bustling career in music.

Fresh off the release of his solo debut single "Hennessy" featuring P. Diddy's son Quincy, Kirtz is about to drop his second single "Best Friends" and E! News has the exclusive first listen. The track is an upbeat pop anthem that will not get you dancing, but also sends a powerful message about self-love and self-care.

"The easiest way I can put it is, take it easy on yourself and just love yourself as much as you can," Kirtz exclusively told E! News. "Even when things in life are bad, life is still good. Whether you have problems with friends, family, health— whatever it is—you're your own best friend. You are the only one mentally who can get through this. So just love yourself, write yourself a love letter."