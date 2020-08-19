Selling SunsetScott & SofiaGigi HadidPhotosVideos

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Fires Back After Troll Sends Threatening Message

Chrissy Teigen did not mince her words after a man on Twitter threatened her and called her a "dirt bag."

Do not mess with clapback queen Chrissy Teigen

As fans well know, the expectant star is no stranger to criticism and attacks online. In the early morning of Wednesday, Aug. 19, the famous foodie faced a threat on Twitter after she tweeted in defense of Masai Ujiri, president of basketball operations of the Toronto Raptors. 

Teigen retweeted body camera footage showing Ujiri was repeatedly shoved by a police officer while trying to get on the court after the Raptors won Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. The footage is part of a countersuit Ujiri filed against police officer Alan Strickland, who alleged in a February lawsuit that Ujiri assaulted him and that he "suffered injury to his body, health, strength, activity and person" as a result of the altercation, according to ESPN. However, Ujiri used the footage in his countersuit to show that it was Strickland who had been the aggressor. "Only after being unjustifiably told to 'back the f--k up' and shoved twice did Mr. Ujiri show any response and return a shove to Mr. Strickland's chest," the countersuit states, per ESPN. 

Teigen did not mince words about Strickland, tweeting, "This a--hole said Ujiri used excessive force and he went to the hospital for a 'swollen face.'"

In response, user @TommyKersten tweeted, "But you like.....[Pizza emojis] f--k you and your morals. I wish you'd play hockey I'd f--kin rock your a-- you dirt bag!"

photos
Chrissy Teigen's Funniest Tweets

The pizza emojis seem to be in reference to Pizzagate, the conspiracy theory discredited by police that claimed a Washington, D.C. pizzeria was involved in a child sex trafficking ring. Teigen has fired back and threatened legal action over accusations linking her to the conspiracy theory in the past. 

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

This time, the star once again did not hold back. "'I wish you played hockey so I could rock your a--' lmao hooooo boy what an inverted needed--k," she responded.

A fan weighed in on the man's comment, writing, "This is so disgusting , especially with her being pregnant."

Teigen replied, "Nothing shocks me from men."

For more of Teigen's clapbacks over the years, keep scrolling!

Instagram
No Butts About It

In January 2020, a user recently accused Teigen of Photoshopping a photo of herself to make her butt look bigger.

"Maybe you've just never seen a girl in this position before but it's good for looking like you have an ass," she clapped back after wearing custom leggings by Goldsheep Clothing.

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen
Parenting Skills Questioned

In December 2019, a user criticized a photo Teigen posted showing her sitting down with her and husband John Legend's 3-year-old daughter Luna.

"Jesus cover up your daughter is right there," the user commented.

"She sucked it for months and doesn't mind it much," Teigen responded.

Dave Hogan
Defending Taylor Swift

In December 2019, Teigen clapped back at a man who publicly called Taylor Swift's fertility into question.

He tweeted, " I can't believe Taylor Swift is about to turn 30 - she still looks so young! It's strange to think that 90% of her eggs are already gone - 97% by the time she turns 40 - so I hope she thinks about having kids before it's too late! She'd be a fun mom. :)." 

"Uhhhh you're a f&$kin weird ass," responded Teigen, who has been open about her own past struggle with infertility.

Instagram
Laughing Off the Comments

Over Thanksgiving weekend 2019, Teigen shared a picture of her two kids hanging out with members of the family's household staff.  "Grateful for people that make our dysfunctional house functional," she wrote on Instagram. A critic then wrote, "AKA 'thankful for my household staff of chefs and nannies.'" Teigen replied, "Literally just said that but you sure got me."

Amanda Edwards/WireImage, SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Tweeting With Trump

After President Donald Trump referred to Teigen as John Legend's "filthy mouthed wife," the Lip Sync Battle host clapped back. 

"Lol what a p---y ass bitch," she wrote in one of her tweets. "Tagged everyone but me. An honor, mister president."

 
Instagram
Defending Daughter Luna

After Teigen posted an adorable video of her daughter showing off her negotiating skills, a hater wrote "finally someone brushed her hair" in the comments section. Of course, Teigen wasted no time shutting down the troll. 

"All by herself," Teigen replied, "maybe she can come do your makeup."

Instagram
Blasting Critics Over Her Decision to Bottle-Feed

John Legend once posted a picture of Teigen bottle-feeding Miles backstage at one of his shows. But when a critic questioned her decision to no longer breastfeed, the celebrity clapped back. 

"John never breastfed Miles," she quipped.

Twitter
Handling Her Haters

In October 2018, a social media user named Heidi criticized a photo of Teigen, calling it "quite frankly, awful."

"At first glance, I didn't recognize you," she wrote. "I know you don't give a damn, but girl if you're going to be magazine cover material, make it worth it."

Teigen then fired back, "Thank you, Heidi. in the future I will try harder to be the best cover model. if you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you've shot for reference!) that would be so awesome."

Touché!

Twitter
Clapping Back at Twitter Trolls

Teigen has never been afraid to share her political viewpoints, and she's certainly not afraid to respond to people who criticize them.

She proved this to be true when she got into an fiery Twitter war with a user named Debbie. 

"Have u ever seen a more epic feud," she wrote.

instagram/twitter
Calling Out the Critics

After a troll called Teigen a "fatty" and "chubby," the cookbook author let the hater know she was unfazed by his mean tweet. 

"I hate to say this but…you are not a small person?" she replied. "Also, I don't care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt."

instagram/twitter
Shutting Down Shamers

Back in 2014, Teigen blasted social media users who claimed she had "gained weight." 

"Honestly f--k you all. Why do I even open anything up to you," she tweeted, later adding: "In what other real life situation would you walk up to someone and tell them they're fat or gained weight? Seriously you are POS. I don't know why I am always surprised when you let me down. I gotta get used to this s--t. It's amazing to me that I am told to get over the a--holes but the a--holes are never told to stop being pieces of s--t. Anyhow over and out."

 

instagram/twitter
Correcting With Kindness

After an Instagram user asked if Teigen had a "baby bump" in one of her photos, the mother of two set the record straight on why she didn't appreciate the speculation.

"I know you didn't mean to be rude but think twice about asking this," she wrote in reply. "There are people who have trouble conceiving and it hurts every time. I'm not pregnant but would be happy if I were. But I'm happy not to be!"

