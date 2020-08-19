Rascal Flatts Member Jay DeMarcus and His Family Are About to Be Reality TV's Next Obsession

Life is a highway and the next stop just so happens to be reality TV.
While many fans may know Jay DeMarcus as a member of the country music group Rascal Flatts, they may not be familiar with his family—until now!
In a new series for Netflix titled DeMarcus Family Rules, Jay and his wife Allison DeMarcus are opening their home up for camera crews. What comes next is a show built on family and love.
"It was important for us to really have a whole lot of heart in our show. Let it be a show that the whole family can watch together," Jay shared with E! News exclusively. "We live in a world right now that is so troubled and a lot of people are hurting and there's bad news on the television everyday it seems to be so we wanted to do something that was wholesome, that was unabashedly about the love we have for each other and the love people have for their own family and try to put a little good back into the universe. That's what was important to us."
That's not to say everything is peaches and cream. With two kids running around the house, life gets real busy really quickly.
And according to Allison, an ex-beauty queen who admits to watching all sorts of reality TV including Bret Michaels' Rock of Love and the Real Housewives franchise, DeMarcus Family Rules is likely going to feature some wild content.
"We also have our fair share of crazy too," she laughed. "When it all comes down to it, we do love each other. We also definitely try each other in various times."
With close friend Todd Chrisley serving as executive producer, Jay and Allison felt comfortable exploring the popular genre. In fact, the Chrisley Knows Best star provided the Nashville couple priceless advice throughout the journey.
Allison shared, "He has been an integral part of the process and we are truly grateful for that because him and Julie [Chrisley] are fine, fine people."
Jay added, "I think if you like wholesome entertainment and you've enjoyed watching the Chrisleys over the years, you are really going to love our show. It has a lot of the same heart in it, love for family and unpredictable moments."
And while reality TV may be known for it's shocking fights, altercations and storylines, Jay and Allison say they are truly hoping to provide something a little more comforting during such changing times.
"In the midst of all the crap that we are in the middle of, I think I would like people to be reminded that at the end of the day, the love you have for your family, the love you give and the love you take is all that really matters at the end of the day," Jay shared.
DeMarcus Family Rules is steaming now on Netflix.