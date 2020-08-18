Why Kevin Hart Defended Ellen DeGeneres and Nick Cannon

Hart, who received his own backlash and stepped down from hosting the 2019 Oscars after homophobic tweets from his past resurfaced, said he knows "how dark it gets" in times like this.

"I know how lonely it gets, because I know that these are times when people just turn their back on you," the Night School star, who received support from DeGeneres and Cannon after his offensive tweets came to light, continued. "So for the ones that you love, that are close to your heart, you just want them to have some support, when it seems that there is none out there, and that's just who I am as a person."

He also told Deadline this "goes for anybody, across the board," that he considers a friend, noting "that's not a big group of people."

"Everybody doesn't get that conversation and that feeling from me, but the ones that do, I'm serious about it," he concluded. "I'm true to it, and it doesn't mean that you have to speak on behalf of the problem. It doesn't mean that you have to disregard the things that others are saying. It means that I can just speak on my relationship with my friends. When it comes to Nick, and it comes Ellen, I know who they are, and I know who they've been for the years that I've been around them, and I can only speak to that. Those are two of the most amazing people that I know."