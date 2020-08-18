Go Inside David Dobrik's Epic $9.5 Million Home

David Dobrik is living large in a new $9.5 million mansion nestled in the hills of Sherman Oaks, Calif..

For the past few years, the YouTuber and his assistant, Natalie Duena, have been living in a quaint Studio City home, where they were plagued by incessant intrusions from fans. On their YouTube channel and respective social media accounts they would routinely beg for their followers to respect their need for privacy to no avail.

But those days are now behind them as they're moving from their well-known digs to a palatial mansion in the hills of the valley.

According to Variety, the 24-year-old dropped $9.5 million on the 7,800 sq. ft. estate, nearly $3 million less than the original asking price.

Though that is still a hefty price, it's for good reason. This property includes an office, movie theater, a 300-bottle wine room, home gym and an infinity pool perfect for all the Vlog Squad gatherings. More importantly, the home is the private oasis the divorcé desired, with a gated driveway to keep out the trespassers.