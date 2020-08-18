Ellen DeGeneresThomas Rhett & Lauren AkinsRyan ReynoldsPhotosVideos

Go Inside David Dobrik's Epic $9.5 Million Home

YouTuber and Vlog Squad member David Dobrik dropped $9.5 million on a new mansion in the valley of L.A. , after living in a widely-recognized home in Studio City.

David Dobrik is living large in a new $9.5 million mansion nestled in the hills of Sherman Oaks, Calif..

For the past few years, the YouTuber and his assistant, Natalie Duena, have been living in a quaint Studio City home, where they were plagued by incessant intrusions from fans. On their YouTube channel and respective social media accounts they would routinely beg for their followers to respect their need for privacy to no avail.

But those days are now behind them as they're moving from their well-known digs to a palatial mansion in the hills of the valley. 

According to Variety, the 24-year-old dropped $9.5 million on the 7,800 sq. ft. estate, nearly $3 million less than the original asking price.

Though that is still a hefty price, it's for good reason. This property includes an office, movie theater, a 300-bottle wine room, home gym and an infinity pool perfect for all the Vlog Squad gatherings. More importantly, the home is the private oasis the divorcé desired, with a gated driveway to keep out the trespassers.

To see the impressive property for yourself, check out the gallery below!

Zillow
What's Cookin'?

The clean, pristine kitchen comes equipped with Miele appliances, accented with marble countertops.

Zillow
Kick Back and Relax

With wall to ceiling sliding doors, indoors and outdoors seamlessly blend together.

Zillow
Living Large

David presumably settled into the master bedroom, where there are the best views of the valley.

Zillow
The Hangout Spot

The Vlog Squad will likely spend much of their time at David's new digs, where they can chill out in the movie theater or lounge in the grand backyard.

Zillow
Prime Real Estate

David, Natalie and one other assistant will have plenty of space in their home, with six bedroom suites and seven bathrooms.

Zillow
Bottoms Up

David is known to refrain from alcohol, but the 200-bottle wine room makes for a nice feature.

Zillow
Break a Sweat

With the coronavirus pandemic waging on, a home gym is a must. 

Now that is a property we'd like and subscribe to!

