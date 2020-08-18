Travis Scott Says He's Keeping Daughter Stormi Webster "Aware of What's Going on in the World"

Father-daughter bonding.

The coronavirus pandemic has put the lives of many on standstill, and though Travis Scott is still working on new music from home—including a track for Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film Tenet and a full-length album with Kid Cudi—he's squeezing in as much quality time with his two-year-old daughter as possible.

Travis opened up about raising Stormi Webster, who he and Kylie Jenner welcomed on Feb. 1, 2017, in a new interview with GQ.

"It's amazing just to watch my daughter grow," Travis told the magazine for its Sept. "Change Is Good" issue, which he's on the cover of. "I'm keeping her aware of what's going on in the world. As a parent, I'm always instilling knowledge, even at this age."

Much of what's going on in the world, as the latest iteration of GQ proves, stems from the calls for change that have swept the U.S. in recent months, namely in the form of protests against racism, police brutality and social injustice.