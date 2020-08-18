Girlfriend Collective Spins Recycled Plastic Into Workout Wardrobe Gold

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We never used to be workout wardrobe people. We were pretty happy wearing our worn-out sweats and trashed t-shirts to our sweat sessions. But then Girlfriend Collective changed all of that for us.

What initially drew us to Girlfriend Collective was their eye-catching seasonal colors, but what inspired us to become a loyal customer was their commitment to transparency and the environment. The brand made it their mission to be present in every part of their manufacturing process, from the sourcing and use of their raw materials to the facilities and partners they work with. From there, they set about creating athleisurewear that's comfortable, fashionable and long-lasting, with an eye toward the Slow Fashion movement. And the entire line comes in inclusive sizing, ranging from XXS to 6XL.

And they really do go the extra mile. Their packaging is 100% recycled and recyclable. Their compressive fabric is made from 79% recycled polyester (or RPET) and 21% spandex, with their compressive leggings made from 25 recycled post-consumer bottles and their bras account for 11. Their LITE leggings are made from recycled fishing nets and other waste using Econyl yarn, while their tees and tanks are made of cupro, which is made from waste the cotton industry leaves behind. Even their reusable pouches, which your order arrives in, are made of the same RPET as their bras and leggings.

Plus, all of their fabrics are made in a facility in Taiwan that specializes in eco-friendly, high-quality textiles, which are then cut-and-sewn in the brand's SA8000 certified factory in Hanoi, Vietnam, that guarantees fair wages, safe and healthy conditions, and zero forced or child labor. But that barely scratches the surface. You can read all about their practices and partnerships here.