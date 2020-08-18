Why Tiffany Haddish Is Telling Women to "Stop Having Sex"

Tiffany Haddish has a plea for women everywhere: Don't have sex.
The 40-year-old actress and comedian explained why on the Aug. 17 episode of The Tonight Show. The topic came up after Jimmy Fallon asked if her stand-up routine has changed since the start of the global coronavirus pandemic and protests for social justice.
"Definitely," the Girls Trip star replied. "People are always asking me, 'Tiffany, what can we do? What can we do to make changes?' What I've incorporated in my comedy is something that I think that would work, that would change the systemic racism, the injustices that we all suffer. I think the key to it is: All women, just stop having sex. Everyone, just close their legs. Just shut it down."
Haddish then quipped that this has "happened in history before" and that "wars have stopped because of this."
"If every woman just said, 'That's it. I'm closing my legs until justice is served, until there is change,' then things will be great," she added.
And while Haddish joked "the Karens" will initially be "overwhelmed because they don't want change," she said they'll soon "be out there getting people registered to vote."
"Karens are going to be like, 'Look, I know I was talking crazy a few months ago, but I cannot handle all this sex that I gotta do because everybody shut their legs,'" she said, later adding. "'So, please, please register to vote. Please, let's make some change.'"
Speaking of stand-up, Haddish also talked about her new Emmy-nominated special Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah. In addition, she spoke about her new ‘do and why she decided to shave her head, noting she'd been wanting to do it for years and that this seemed like a good time.
"I wanted to know what I look like from my head to toe. Like, who am I from head to toe?" Haddish, who recently confirmed she's dating Common, said. "Every religion talks about knowing thyself. And I know where all my moles are except for the ones that were on my head. And now I know that I have two moles on my head. And it's a little wrinkly in the back. And when it's all the way gone, it's very smooth. My head kind of feels like a penis, and that's kind of nice."
She also played a game called "Wheel of Opinions."
To see her full interview, watch the videos above.
