Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Are Reuniting—But It's Not What You Think

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are set to reunite—virtually.

The stars, who were married for five years before announcing their breakup in Jan. 2005, have signed on to participate in Dane Cook's upcoming Feelin' A-Live event. During the virtual fundraiser, Aniston, Pitt and fellow A-list stars will have a live table read of the 1982 film Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, and Sean Penn, who starred in the film, will also take part in the event, set to stream online this Friday, Aug. 21. The fundraiser had previously been set for Aug. 20, but was changed to not conflict with the Democratic National Convention.

"Upon realizing Feelin' A-Live was programmed opposite the DNC's final night, we felt it was best to let the convention have its own evening, and then we'll have ours," Cook said in a statement. "Luckily, we were able to shift around some schedules—and add some stellar new cast members—so we're thrilled to now get to kick off your weekend with a Friday night broadcast."