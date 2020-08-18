Ryan Reynolds Sends Snarky Apology to Blake Lively and George Clooney After $600 Million Gin Deal

Ryan Reynolds just pulled an on-brand move.

The Deadpool actor appeared to leave his humble pie on the table because he proudly celebrated his latest achievement. On Monday, Aug. 17, it was revealed that the 43-year-old star sold his co-owned liquor company for $610 million.

You read that correctly. As Bloomberg reported, Diageo Plc acquired Aviation American Gin and other liquors sold by Davos Brands LLC.

In true Ryan fashion, he patted himself on the back and penned a snarky "Out of Office" e-mail that was both jaw-dropping and hilarious.

"Thanks for your email. I am currently out of the office but will still be very hard at work selling Aviation Gin. For quite a long time, it seems," his message began. "In related news, I just learned what an 'earn out' is... And I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to everyone I told to go f--k themselves in the last 24 hours."

He added, "My lawyers just explained how long it takes to achieve an 'earn out'... so... turns out I'm not as George Clooney as I thought."