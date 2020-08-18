Andy Cohen Reveals What It's Like Filming Real Housewives Amid Coronavirus

"It was great!" Andy told E! "I mean, it was really odd on one level but it was also amazing to be doing an in person...and we were all six feet away, we weren't allowed to touch. But it was really, it was still really dramatic and it was just it was exciting."

"I've never been happier to put a suit on," he added.

Though RHONY is wrapping up its current season, The Real Housewives of Potomac is just getting started!

"I love it, I mean it's very dramatic," Andy said of the new episodes. "There's a lot of shifts in alliances as the season goes, and there's a lot of really compelling personal stories with the women that I think will surprise a lot of people."

Andy also revealed that production has begun on both The Real Housewives of Dallas and The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Filming, of course, isn't particularly easy right now as COVID-19 restrictions remain in place across the U.S. As the Bravo host explained, "We're following all of the protocols. And it's challenging."