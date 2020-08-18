Lightweight Pajamas for Hot Summer Nights

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's nothing worse than waking up in a sweat on a hot summer night. Luckily, we've found some lightweight pajamas that you won't overheat in—and that are super cute, too. These PJs vary from nightgowns to matching shorts and T sets. Summer isn't quite over just yet, after all!
Below, shop these breathable PJs at a variety of price points from Anthropologie, Asos and more.
LC Lauren Conrad Floral Print Chemise
This floral nightgown not only has a beautiful print, but also has an airy feel.
Bluebella Abigail Satin Short Pajama Set
How sweet is this pink and black pajama set? We love its classic button-up style, plus it's available in both standard and plus sizes.
Summer Sleep Henley Dress
This sleep dress has a sexy bodycon style. Plus, it works for you year-round—you can pair it with leggings in the winter. It's available in both standard and plus sizes.
Bluebella Abby Crop Lace Insert Cami and Short Set
This sexy, cropped, lace cami and shorts set has cool crossed straps in the back.
Splendid Striped Shirt & Shorts Pajama Set
Add a pop of color with this classic PJ set. We love its sun-bleached multicolored stripes.
Honeydew Intimates All American Shortie Pajamas
How sweet is the lace trim on this PJ set? We also love its summery palm tree print.
Splendid Midnight Sleep Set
If blue is your color, don't pass up this classic PJ set. Or, it also comes in black.
Polka Dot Cami & Shorts PJ Set
If you're looking for an affordable find, don't pass up this polka dot cami PJ set. We love the buttons on the shorts.
Sleep Romper
If you've never heard of a strapless sleep romper, well, now you have. It's lace trim is super sweet and its waist cinches you in.
Splendid Mara Tie-Front Sleep Set
How cute is the tie detail on this PJ set. It also comes in a cream hue.
BHLDN Cleo Pajama Set
We're loving the sweet lace on this PJ set. It's just perfect for a honeymoon.
