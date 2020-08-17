Katy PerrySelling SunsetMiley CyrusChrissy TeigenPhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Show Off Their Matching Burberry Swimsuits

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson continue to prove they're mother-daughter goals. See their latest twinning moment!

By Alyssa Morin Aug 17, 2020 10:36 PMTags
FashionKeeping Up With The KardashiansKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTrue Thompson
Related: Khloe Kardashian Is Committed to Co-Parenting True With Tristan

Mother-daughter goals!

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to show off the major fashion moment she had with her 2-year-old daughter True Thompson. The dynamic duo posed for the camera to model their matching Burberry swimsuits.

"vacation vibes," Khloe captioned her post on Monday, Aug. 15.

In the snapshots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her baby girl donned the luxury label's famous plaid pattern. While True rocked an adorable one-piece, Khloe opted for a string bikini and matching sarong wrap.

While the Good American founder didn't specify where she vacationed in her post, E! News recently reported that she celebrated Kylie Jenner's 23rd birthday in Turks and Caicos.

According to a source, the birthday girl enjoyed her tropical getaway with her loved ones. Along with Khloe and True, Kendall Jenner, her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby) all joined in on the fun.

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

"Best way to bring in 23," Kylie captioned one of her Instagram Stories. 

To see how the beauty mogul celebrated her birthday, Khloe and True's fabulous twinning moment and more, scroll through our gallery below!

Trending Stories

1

Watch Paris Hilton Revisit Childhood Trauma in This Is Paris

2

See Kourtney Kardashian's Response to a Critic's "Donate More" Comment

3

Taylor Swift’s Hidden Easter Eggs in "Cardigan" Music Video Revealed

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Seeing Double

The Good American founder has an adorable twinning moment with her little one. "vacation vibes," the star captions her Instagram post.

Kendall Jenner / Instagram
Seas the Day

"rum punch with my name on it," the supermodel captions her post.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram
Think Pink

The beauty mogul shows off her highlighter pink bikini. "me again," she writes on the 'Gram.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram
The Finer Things

Kylie soaks up the sun in an outdoor bathtub.  

Rob Kardashian / Instagram
Rest & Relaxation

"Most Beautiful trip of my Life with the Fam‼️" Rob Kardashian captions a photo with Tristan Thompson. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kyliejenner‼️ Love You WOO!!"

Instagram
Birthday Girl

The beauty mogul stuns in a dazzling Balmain dress, which is adorned with colorful jewels and prints.

Kendall Jenner / Instagram
Little Black Set

Serving bawdy and face.

Instagram
Mini Me

The reality TV star's birthday celebrations wouldn't be complete without her baby girl by her side.

Kendall Jenner / Instagram
Scenic Views

Catching the sunset one last time!

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

When in Turks and Caicos, being outdoors is a must!

Instagram
Shining Bright

Sparks are flying! The model poses for the camera and shares this artistic blurry shot.

Instagram
OOO

Kylie is OOO until further notice! The reality TV personality knows how to plan trips with breathtaking scenery.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Stassie shows off her curve-hugging tie-dye dress while on vacation with her BFF.

Instagram
Serving Lewks

Because one angle isn't enough. "thank you my love @olivier_rousteing for the most perfect bday dress," the star shares on Instagram.

Instagram
All About the Views

"Best way to bring in 23," Kylie writes. We couldn't agree more.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Watch Paris Hilton Revisit Childhood Trauma in This Is Paris

2

See Kourtney Kardashian's Response to a Critic's "Donate More" Comment

3

Watch Pregnant Katy Perry Give a Tour of Her Baby Girl's Nursery

4

Taylor Swift’s Hidden Easter Eggs in "Cardigan" Music Video Revealed

5

Savannah Chrisley Is Undergoing Third Surgery for Endometriosis