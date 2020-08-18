These $20 Bike Shorts With Pockets Have 3,164 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The bike shorts trend is here to stay, and if you're looking for an affordable option, look no further than Amazon. Their BALEAF High Waist Bike Shorts have rave reviews and conveniently come with pockets. They also come in a whopping 41 different colorways and lengths. They're moisture-wicking and never see-through, which is a must for working out.
So shop these amazing bike shorts below and hear what reviewers have to say!
BALEAF High Waist Bike Shorts
The high-waisted fit of these bike shorts holds you in and they come in 2-inch, 5-inch or 8-inch inseams.
What do reviewers have to say? Check it out:
"I bought these shorts not for exercising, but actually for the sole purpose to wear under dresses to help keep the dreaded chub rub at bay (you ladies with thick thighs know what I mean!!). To that end, they did their job! The shorts are soft and very stretchy, and as an added bonus they helped keep my belly under wraps as well as protect my thick thighs from chafing under the dress. You can't tell I was wearing anything underneath."
"I wore them for the first time during a 10K race (took a chance) and they served me well. The high waist keeps my tummy in place. The 8-inch inseam is a comfortable length on my thighs—not too short or long. The legs didn't ride up either. The pockets were perfect for my big phone—a Samsung J7. Not once did my phone pop out. Perfect thickness of fabric—passed the squat test (not see-through when squatting)."
"The pocket fit my iPhone 7 in its case and held it firmly against my upper outer thigh so there wasn't bouncing around and I didn't get chaffed. There was also a hidden pocket at the waist that could actually hold a key with fob, not just a single key."
