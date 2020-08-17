Watch Paris Hilton Revisit Her Childhood Trauma in First This Is Paris Documentary Trailer

Prepare to discover a whole new side of Paris Hilton.

While some pop culture fans may know the heiress for her catchphrase "That's Hot" or experience on The Simple Life with Nicole Richie, a new documentary is expected to show a different perspective of Paris.

In a new trailer for YouTube Originals' documentary This Is Paris, the DJ and businesswoman addresses the childhood trauma that had an affect on her life growing up in the spotlight.

"Something happened in my childhood that I've never talked with anyone," Paris explained in various scenes featuring her mom Kathy Hilton and sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild. "But I couldn't tell you guys because every time I tried, I would get punished by them."

"I still have nightmares about it and the only thing that saved my sanity was thinking about who I wanted to become when I got out of there," she continued.