Watch Taylor Swift Reveal All the Shocking Easter Eggs in "Cardigan" Music Video

Taylor Swift is ready to reveal even more secrets behind her "Cardigan" music video.
Since its premiere on July 23, the project has already received close to 51 million views on YouTube alone. Fast-forward to August 17 and Taylor is teaming up with Vevo to share a few more hidden Easter eggs Swifties may not have saw coming.
In a new episode of Vevo Footnotes, Taylor revealed the deeper meanings within the music video and album as a whole.
"I was inspired by the feeling of isolation and how that can be either freeing or terrifying," she told Vevo. "I view folklore as wistful and full of escapism. Sad, beautiful, tragic. Like a photo album full of imagery, and all the stories behind that imagery."
With a health inspector on-set of the "Cardigan" music video, Taylor did her own make-up, hair and wardrobe styling. As for the photography crew, they used a "techo crane" for closeups to ensure social distancing at all times.
In the first 15 seconds of the music video, Taylor paid tribute to her grandfather Dean by featuring a photo of him in the scene. He is later referenced in the song "epiphany," which is also featured on folklore.
As for that special clock 40 seconds into the video, the time points to one and three for a reason. As Swifties know, 13 is Taylor's favorite number.
Because the album release was top secret, Taylor wore an earpiece to prevent playing the song out loud during filming. As for the word "folklore" appearing on the piano, special effects added that in the same day the video was released to avoid any spoilers. See even more revelations in the video above.
Previously, Taylor opened up to fans about the unique measures she had to take in order to ensure the album remained a surprise for fans.
"No one knew I was making an album," Taylor shared during a Q&A with fans online. "I didn't even tell my friends until right before announce. It was my own secret world I'd go to & I've never made music like that before."
Aaron Dessner, who co-wrote or produced 11 of the tracks on the new album, also shed some light during an appearance on Apple Music back on July 24.
"I have an 8-year-old daughter and one day she asked me. She's just like, ‘Daddy, do you know Taylor Swift?' It was the morning after we'd written like one of these songs," Aaron shared with Zane Lowe. "I just looked her straight in the eye and said, ‘No.' I honored my confidentiality. But yeah, it was important to keep it."
The thought process certainly paid off. Taylor's folklore reigns at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for a third week–marking the first album by a woman to spend its first three weeks at No. 1 since 2018.