John Legend Calls Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy a "Quarantine Surprise"

For Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, there is a bright side to the coronavirus pandemic: a baby on the way!
As fans learned on Aug. 13 with the release of the singer's latest music video, "Wild," the couple are expecting their third child together. While they have not yet shared the sex of the baby nor Teigen's due date, the little one will soon join big sister Luna, 4, and older brother Miles, 2.
"We're very excited," the future dad of three told Craig Melvin on Today Monday, Aug. 17. "It was a surprise—a little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say."
The thankful star added, "We're very excited and we're grateful for all the well wishes that we've gotten from people all around the world."
Much like Legend mentioned, emphasis on the surprise. On Saturday, Aug. 15, Teigen elaborated on just how unexpected her pregnancy was. The expectant star clarified how she was able to have breast implant removal surgery in June given her pregnancy. In short, she got a false negative result from a pregnancy test.
"I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery," she tweeted to explain. "It said negative. It was not negative."
"A few weeks after surgery, I took a test," she continued. "And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before...So the morning of John's album release, he wakes up at 3am to do good morning america. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed."
However, as fans now know, it was not the result Teigen expected to see.
"I was not disappointed," she recalled. "But I was scared s--tless. Was pretty positive you shouldn't get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure."
Through it all, Teigen learned a sweet lesson. "We prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt...bad," she tweeted. "But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you."
